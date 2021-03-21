Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $78.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

