SushiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $384.25 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $19.01 or 0.00033151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $384.25 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00648568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069086 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024395 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 206,357,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

