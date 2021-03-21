Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgalign in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surgalign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Surgalign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,684,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.