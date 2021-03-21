Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.22

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $51,757.65 and $1,772.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00637405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

