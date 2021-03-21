Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $60,468,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after buying an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

