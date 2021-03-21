SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading Up 7.8%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.74 and last traded at C$19.70. Approximately 363,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 240,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

