Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.65 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.40. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 56.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.73.

Shares of SNDL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

