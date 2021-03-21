Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to $3.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

