Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $113.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

