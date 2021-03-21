Stifel Financial Corp Has $47.75 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.