Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 822,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $58,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.59 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

