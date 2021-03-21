Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 33,623 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

