Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 838 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

ESML stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

