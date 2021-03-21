Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 615 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

