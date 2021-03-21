Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

