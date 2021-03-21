Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $484.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

