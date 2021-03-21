Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,450 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Shares of ANGI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

