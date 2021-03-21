Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 220.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

