Steve Andrew Evans Sells 50,602 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $744.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fossil Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

