State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Trading Down 5.3%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.70. 2,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 59,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after buying an additional 256,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 50,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

