State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.94% of State Auto Financial worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after buying an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

