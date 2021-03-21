Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.54.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.