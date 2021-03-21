Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $741.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the highest is $749.28 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 82,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,661. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

