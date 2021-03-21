Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

