STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $131.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $131.35 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $118.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.67 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $621.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $33.45. 3,835,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,813. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

