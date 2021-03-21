SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

