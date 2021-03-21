SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,091,644 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,091,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,000. Upwork comprises approximately 0.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. 1,825,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

