SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

