Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $49,540,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $224.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average is $204.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.