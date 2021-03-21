Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

