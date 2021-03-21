Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 994,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

