Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,304.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,304 ($43.17) and last traded at GBX 3,235.30 ($42.27), with a volume of 19917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,243 ($42.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,687.50 ($35.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,108.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,807.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s payout ratio is -4.46%.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Insiders acquired 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,274 over the last three months.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

