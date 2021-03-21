Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00240298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002076 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

