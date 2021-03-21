SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

