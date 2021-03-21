SparksPay Trading 25.6% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $48,729.03 and $78.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009839 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000142 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,639,463 coins and its circulating supply is 9,551,188 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

