Space Cow Boy Price Hits $14.70 on Top Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $444,050.68 and $17,010.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $14.70 or 0.00025221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 87,831 coins and its circulating supply is 30,215 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

