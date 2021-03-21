Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.28 Million

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $26.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.22 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $22.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.94 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.63 million, with estimates ranging from $111.26 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

SFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 97,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.