Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $40.36

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $42.51. Sonos shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 117,722 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 85.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.