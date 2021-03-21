SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,289 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

