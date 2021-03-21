Sofia Tsakos Sells 2,235 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 2,235 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.77, for a total transaction of C$12,895.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,388,989.02.

Sofia Tsakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16.

YRI stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.