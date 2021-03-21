Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,380,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.