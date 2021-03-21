Smartlands Network Price Reaches $7.33 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for $7.33 or 0.00013021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $37.37 million and $358,914.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00051362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.71 or 0.00648140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

