Small Love Potion 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $1.91 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

