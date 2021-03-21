SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.16 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

