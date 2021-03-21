SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in SL Green Realty by 154.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

