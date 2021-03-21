ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $229,960.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,436,619.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

