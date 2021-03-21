SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth $2,759,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at $3,118,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.