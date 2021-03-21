SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.
Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth $2,759,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at $3,118,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SharpSpring Company Profile
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
