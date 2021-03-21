Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.73, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

