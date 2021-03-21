ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,191. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.16 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.