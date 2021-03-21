Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 735,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

